Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,935 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $470.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $381.23 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.