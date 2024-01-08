ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 64.73.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 67.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 62.58. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 78.66.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.