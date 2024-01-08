ATB Capital Reiterates “C$56.00” Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.40.

ENB stock opened at C$49.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.93.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7382319 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.00%.

In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

