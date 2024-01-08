AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.76)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.72).

AtriCure Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.03 on Monday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

