AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.