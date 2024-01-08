Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $229.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

