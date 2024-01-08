AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Increased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

