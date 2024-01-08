Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $196.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $183.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

