Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $63.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

AZTA stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $66.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth $160,068,000. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,360,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Azenta by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

