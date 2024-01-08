Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.94.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

