Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,250 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Roblox by 2,570.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $81,174,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

