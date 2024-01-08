Bally’s’ (BALY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

BALY opened at $11.92 on Friday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $543.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton bought 10,600 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bally’s news, Director Jaymin B. Patel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig L. Eaton acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,533.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $8,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 33.1% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bally’s by 648.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

