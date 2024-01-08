Bank of America Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $147.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

