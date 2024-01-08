Bank of America Lowers Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $177.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.60.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.00. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,229,313 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.