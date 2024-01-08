Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

BMO stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.