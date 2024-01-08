Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Axon Enterprise worth $144,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $244.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.14 and a 12 month high of $260.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

