Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $148.23 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Ulta Beauty worth $148,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.22 and its 200 day moving average is $433.19.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

