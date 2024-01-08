Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $157.43 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $157,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $573.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $559.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.70 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,955. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

