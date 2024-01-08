Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,088 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Atlassian worth $156,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $82,340,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $1,553,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,340,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,040 shares of company stock worth $63,980,622. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.5 %

TEAM opened at $226.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

