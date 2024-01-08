Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 95,649 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Discover Financial Services worth $165,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DFS opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.