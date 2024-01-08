Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $146,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.42 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average of $212.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.