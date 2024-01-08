Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at HC Wainwright

Banxa (CVE:BNXA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Banxa stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Banxa has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$36.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

