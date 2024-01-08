Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at HC Wainwright

Banxa (CVE:BNXA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Banxa Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of Banxa stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Banxa has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$36.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.
About Banxa
