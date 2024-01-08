Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Banxa (CVE:BNXAFree Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Banxa Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Banxa stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Banxa has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$36.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.