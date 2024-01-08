Barclays Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Equal Weight

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

