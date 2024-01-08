Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. HSBC downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.