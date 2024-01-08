Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 449 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

