Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 827 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000.

OEF stock opened at $220.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.61. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.48 and a 12 month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

