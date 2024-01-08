Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

