Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $189.35 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.