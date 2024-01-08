Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $247.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

