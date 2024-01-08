Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

