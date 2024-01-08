Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

