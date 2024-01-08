Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

