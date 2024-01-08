Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,968 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $40.50 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBT Bancorp

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.