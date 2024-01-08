Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

