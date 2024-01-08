Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SUSB opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
