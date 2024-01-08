BCK Partners Inc. Sells 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCK Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $381.23 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

