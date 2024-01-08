Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BYON

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYON opened at $25.34 on Friday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $373.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.