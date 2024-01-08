Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Financial Contrast

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 8 0 2.80 Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bio-Techne and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $89.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.30%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 21.57% 14.89% 11.05% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.14 billion 9.83 $285.26 million $1.52 46.77 Genfit $28.00 million 6.87 -$24.99 million N/A N/A

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Genfit on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

