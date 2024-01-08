Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $151.87 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00021029 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $151.87 million and $1.46 million worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00531452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00169733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00018352 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.26207212 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,362,828.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

