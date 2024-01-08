BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $237,471.23 and approximately $121,081.57 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,622.83 or 1.00051209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011104 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010621 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00181719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,732,470 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001105 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $104,044.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

