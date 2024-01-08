BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,799,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,963,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,907,000 after purchasing an additional 299,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

