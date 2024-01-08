BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 136 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

