BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 237 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

IWD stock opened at $164.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

