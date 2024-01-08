BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 547 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,368 shares of company stock worth $22,995,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

