BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 612 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 494,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHW opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

