BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 893 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.12.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

