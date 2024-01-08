BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.