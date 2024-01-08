BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

