BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $564.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.74. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

