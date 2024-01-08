BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 306 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $891,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,079 shares of company stock worth $6,600,379 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $138.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $153.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

